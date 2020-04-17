From Paco Rabanne to R13, get comfortable without compromising on style with these tees we have our eye on Published: | 17th April 2020 04:11 PM 0 Share Via Email Comfortable yet stylish t-shirts for when you're working for home. Made from cotton jersey, this loose fitting Casablanca tee is printed with three women chilling by the pool... exactly what we're dreaming of at the moment! Stay fierce with this lion print tee from Givenchy. Red lips and cola bottles.. what's not to love about this R13 t-shirt that's a tribute to Andy Warhol's Velvet Underground featuring Nico - an album of the Velvet Underground released by MGM Records. The vintage-style print and the use of a gorgeous shade of pink makes this Paco Rabanne piece a winner! Realist but with a dreamy blue ombre effect and front ties at the waist - this Paco Rabanna crop top is a must-have. TAGS Givenchy Working From Home