Shehla Khan's demi-couture collection Nostalgia is modern and chic in every aspect, check out pictures Published: | 13th August 2020 11:24 AM If the words that come to your mind while you think of dream lehenga are lightweight, modern and yet beautiful, Shehla Khan's demi-couture collection is apt for you. With a decadent blend of muted pastels doused across the dreamy backdrop of Swiss tulle, French lace, Italian chiffon, and Indian silk, the collection is modern and chic in every aspect. Nostalgia by Shehla Khan