In pics: The first wave of the Virgil Abloh x Nigo Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2020 collection Published: | 26th June 2020 04:35 PM

The collection is a collaboration between the artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton, Virgil Abloh, and Japanese designer, Nigo. A look from the collection. A look from the collection. A look from the collection. Accessories and stationery from the collection. Shoes from the collection. Accessories and stationery from the collection. Shoes from the collection. Stationery from the collection. Stationery from the collection. A bag from the collection. Work in progress. A watch from the collection.