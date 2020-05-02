In pics: From Karlie Kloss to Alessandra Ambrosio, 40 of the world's top models walk the runway in a virtual fashion show Published: | 02nd May 2020 04:37 PM 0 Share Via Email CR Runway show All the models, including Hailey Beiber, did their own hair and make-up Amber Valleta served up a comfy, athleisure look Alessandra Ambrosio used a stone pathway as her catwalk Ashley Graham gave off a very Tom Cruise vibe by dressing like the actor from Risky Business Garrett Neff showed off his summer bod Grace Elizabeth modelled a boho-chic look Hyunhi Shin Karlie Kloss in a navy suit with gold embellishments Jasmine Tookes Joan Small converted her backyard into a ramp Miss Fame sported two outfits Shanina Shaik TAGS Models karlie kloss Ashley Graham Alessandra Ambrosio