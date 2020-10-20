With Wilding 20s, Shivan & Narresh celebrates their 10th anniversary Published: | 20th October 2020 01:49 PM 0 Share Via Email Resortwear brand Shivan & Narresh celebrates their 10th anniversary with Wilding 20s, a show set amidst the rocky lakes of the legendary Aravallis. Designed for the modern millennial and the effervescent gen Z traveler, the latest collection aims to illustrate the beauty of the human, plant and animal anatomy The collection looks at five distinct holiday lifestyles, namely Swimwear (snail), Resort Wear (peacock), Cruise Wear (dolphin), Safari (elephant) and Ski Wear (reindeer). The collection draws its inspiration from abiogenesis and includes five prints namely Gardenia, Oriri, Nebulous, Dame, and Camo Heart. The first two prints, Nebulous and Oriri from the series explore the play of cells and veins in the human body, for Resort Wear and Cruise Wear respectively. Camo Heart, the first aprés ski print for the brand, is inspired by the play of animal bodies camouflaging with their ecosystem. Dame - an art-inspired Renaissance print exemplary for a Safari experience, and Gardenia focuses on swimwear lifestyle. TAGS Fashion resortwear swimwear Shivan & Narresh