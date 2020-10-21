LFW 2020: Suket Dhir celebrates silk brocade and the result is powerful feminine chic Published: | 21st October 2020 09:17 PM 0 Share Via Email Bringing the grandeur of handwoven silk brocades to the forefront, designer Suket Dhir designed a line of separates for Lakmé Fashion Week 2020 Digital First Season Fluid Edition. Instead of the conventional motifs of Maharanis, Maharajas and Sakhis, Suket introduced a mélange of varied animal prints that lit up the landscape on the handwoven silk brocades. Suket experimented and presented his two-button jacket in several combinations. Here, it was paired with sharply cut trousers and a solid coloured simple turmeric kurta. Another eye-catcher was the dazzling fuchsia brocade with floral weaves that was dreamt up into a notched lapel, 2-button jacket worn with a knee-length, flared, gathered skirt. For more elegant style directions, the construction was boxy, for the grey brocade 2-button jacket that would be ideal wear for the party circuit with a pair of matching shorts. Suket Dhir gave a creative fashion dimension to festive wear but kept the rich fabric brocade base very contemporary in vibrant hues and motifs. Showcasing a mix and match line of rich textiles for the relaxed line of garments, Suket ensured that they could be either dressed up or down very easily, depending on the mood of the buyer. TAGS Fashion Lakme Fashion Week LFW Suket Dhir