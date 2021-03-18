In pics: Pankaj & Nidhi, Shantanu & Nikhil headline Day 1 of the joint phygital fashion week by LFW X FDCI Published: | 18th March 2021 04:08 PM 0 Share Via Email Gender neutral clothing from Bloni by Akshat Bansal #SNSafari by S&N by Shantanu and Nikhil used earthy tones and unconventional silhouettes #SNSafari by S&N by Shantanu and Nikhil used earthy tones and unconventional silhouettes Raffughar by Wajahat championed the craft of the rafoogars or darners of Kashmir Rahul Das Gupta presented an innovative and heavily textural menswear collection Geisha Designs by Paras and Shalini showcased ethereal occasion wear against the backdrop of an imaginary abandoned mansion Geisha Designs by Paras and Shalini showcased ethereal occasion wear against the backdrop of an imaginary abandoned mansion Kaleido by Pankaj & Nidhi was a rainbow-hued line of dresses with geometric prints Kaleido by Pankaj & Nidhi was a rainbow-hued line of dresses with geometric prints TAGS LFW FDCI Phygital Fashion Week