In Pics: Valentino's couture fall collection, The Beginning celebrates the brand's genesis

Valentino Couture Fall Collection 'The beginning' that took place in Italy, Rome. Celebrities and fashion experts like Anne Hathaway, Florence Pugh, Kate Hudson, Naomi Campbell were spotted Madison Valentino, a luxe brand celebrated for its high-end signature designs and known for rosso (red) Valentino has just unveiled its couture fall collection that's nothing short of a work of art. Valentino is famed for its signature pink palette but this year the colours were more in the shades of red, neon greens, and deep purple. Piccioli has also blurred the gender lines by making a pink-haired skater model flaunt a dreamy frilly chiffon dress in lemon. The collection is a mix of classic and sophisticated silhouettes with an added bit of drama. Piccioli involved a few interpretations of Valentino Garavani's favourite themes. The drama in each garment has been heightened by voluminous silhouettes, feather detailings on the coats and employment of ruffles. 'This is a deeply personal collection because it's all about the history of Valentino,' says Piccioli. Celebrities and fashion experts like Anne Hathaway, Florence Pugh, Kate Hudson, Naomi Campbell, Ariana Denise, Ashley Park, Andrew Garfield, Charles Melton, Anna Wintour and Leonie Hanne were spotted