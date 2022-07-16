In pics: Sabyasachi Couture 2022 is all about North Kolkata aesthetics

Sabyasachi posted the teaser of his Couture 2022 collection on Instagram and we are absolutely mesmerised by the sheer grandeur of the edit. In the latest edit he has implanted golden and silver sequins, bevel beads, embroidered silver motifs and paired it up with the classic Sabyasachi belt and jewellery. He has also sewn together old handcrafted zardozi with the drama of vintage floral and artistic embroidery. His edit speaks loads about Old-Calcutta aesthetics and the glamour and complexity associated with it. The silhouettes include both Indian and western patterns, mixed with a mysterious approach of femininity. We take a look at the couture:

