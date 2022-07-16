Home Galleries Models

 In pics: Sabyasachi Couture 2022 is all about North Kolkata aesthetics

Sabyasachi posted the teaser of his Couture 2022 collection on Instagram and we are absolutely mesmerised by the sheer grandeur of the edit. In the latest edit he has implanted golden and silver sequins, bevel beads, embroidered silver motifs and paired it up with the classic Sabyasachi belt and jewellery. He has also sewn together old handcrafted zardozi with the drama of vintage floral and artistic embroidery. His edit speaks loads about Old-Calcutta aesthetics and the glamour and complexity associated with it. The silhouettes include both Indian and western patterns, mixed with a mysterious approach of femininity. We take a look at the couture:  

tulle portrait gown
A hand dyed tulle portrait gown embroidered with bevel beads, hand cut sequins, trimmed with hand dyed wool.
hand dyed tulle sari
A hand dyed tulle sari embroidered with bevel beads, semi-precious stones, crystals and sequins with embellished sequins blouse and jacket.
hand dyed tulle kurta
A hand dyed tulle kurta with embroidered edge cut work paired with a printed velvet pyjama and bralette .
hand dyed portrait gown paired with embroidered tulle
A hand dyed portrait gown paired with embroidered tulle. The sleeves are embellished with bevel beads, hand cut sequins then it was trimmed with hand dyed wool.
hand tulle lehenga embroidered
A hand tulle lehenga embroidered with sequins and semi-cut stones.
kurta with embroidered edge
A hand dyed tulle kurta with embroidered edge cut work paired with a printed velvet pyjama and bralette .
lehenga with tulle dupatta
Hand dye tulle lehenga with tulle dupatta. The sleeves were detailed with embellishments and embroidered with sequins and trimmings.
grey embroidered saree
A grey embroidered saree with silver and golden. Sequins were added to it.
hand-dyed portrait gown layered with embroidered tulle
A hand-dyed portrait gown layered with embroidered tulle and embellished bevel beads and sequins paired with Sabyasachi diamond jewellery.
lehenga paired with sequins and an embroidered anulle veil
A hand dye lehenga paired with sequins and an embroidered anulle veil.
Tulle kurta embroidered with sequins
A hand-dyed layered tulle kurta embroidered with sequins paired with a hand-embroidered sharara and dupatta
column gown
A tulle column gown embroidered with hand dyed silk velvet applique, sequins and crystals paired with a printed velvet slip.
