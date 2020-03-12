Saukarya Ghosal launches the trailer of Koel Mallick starrer, Rawkto Rawhoshyo Published: | 12th March 2020 05:23 PM 0 Share Via Email Wearing a breezy blush pink dress, Koel Mallick strikes a pose at the trailer launch Basabdatta Chatterjee looked chic in a black jumpsuit Debangshi added more colour to the event with her bright dress and cute smile Kanchana Moitra strikes a pose at the open air cafe in Southern Avenue Nabarun Bose has a swag Shreeansh is cute as a button Soukarya Ghosal kept it simple