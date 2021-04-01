In pics: Holi celebrations at Soul The Sky Lounge was a colouful affair Published: | 01st April 2021 09:25 PM 0 Share Via Email This group had a whale of a time at Soul The SKy Lounge's holi party Designer Abishek Dutta poses with Priyanka Nichola enjoyed herself to the fullest at the party Ravi looks stylish Roja Paramita Dutta choose the perfect ensemble for the party Keka looks glamorous Sandy takes a break from the soiree and poses for us Sampurna turned up in all white Ushoshi's fashion statement was about comfort and style Antashila lit the party with her smile and style TAGS Holi Abhishek Dutta Soul The Sky Lounge