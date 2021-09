Lime Soda’s Spring trunk show in Chennai was all about style and fun!

Lime Soda’s Spring trunk show saw plenty of shoppers making a beeline for an assortment of clothes, jewellery and home decor, recenty. Some of the familiar faces that we spotted were Pritha Hari, Veena Kumaravel and Shwetha Renukumar.

| Published : | 12th August 2021 06:32 PM