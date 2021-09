In pics: Atanu Ghosh's Binisutoy's premiere has all impressed

A galaxy of stars descended at Nandan I for the premiere of Binisutoy. Directed by Atanu Ghosh the gripping drama stars Ritwick Chakraborty, Jaya Ahsan, Chandrayee Ghosh and Kheya Chattopadhyay among others.

| Published : | 26th August 2021 09:13 PM