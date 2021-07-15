In pics: Premiere of Anjan Dutt's debut web series, Murder in the Hills 

Team Murder in the hills
Team Murder in the Hills lead by Anjan Dutt
Sandipta Sen looks resplendent in that off white printed dress
Director Anjan Dutt played it cool
Actor Anindita Bose shows how to make a statement with a mask. #keepitstylish
Sourav Chakraborty made a statement as well with his anti-fit plain black kurta
Suprobhat Das strikes a pose with a collage of frames in the background
Arjun Chakrabarty strikes a pose for Indulge
Here's the music director of the web series, Neel Dutt
Rajdeep Gupta at the premiere of Murder in the Hills
