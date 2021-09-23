30th National Day celebrations of the Republic of Armenia in Chennai was a gala affair

The 30th National Day celebrations of the Republic of Armenia in Chennai was a gala affair hosted by the Consul General (Hon) of the Republic of Armenia, Shivkumar Eashwaran and wife Meenakshi at their residence in Kilpauk. Eminent industrialists and consular members were present for an evening that unfolded over cocktails and dinner, presided over by Yuri Babakhanian, Ambassador, Republic of Armenia.

author_img Published :  23rd September 2021 04:57 PM   |   Published :   |  23rd September 2021 04:57 PM
Consul General (Hon) of the Republic of Armenia Shivkumar & wife Meenakshi
Antony Lobo
Jayashree
Kapilan & Ashken
Karin Stoll
Oleg N Avdeev
Prasad & Saloni
Taga Masayuki
Swetha & Vinay
Aditya & Girish
TAGS
Chennai Armenia national day celebration

