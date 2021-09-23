30th National Day celebrations of the Republic of Armenia in Chennai was a gala affair

The 30th National Day celebrations of the Republic of Armenia in Chennai was a gala affair hosted by the Consul General (Hon) of the Republic of Armenia, Shivkumar Eashwaran and wife Meenakshi at their residence in Kilpauk. Eminent industrialists and consular members were present for an evening that unfolded over cocktails and dinner, presided over by Yuri Babakhanian, Ambassador, Republic of Armenia.

