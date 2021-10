In pics: Bonny, Ankush and Ritabhari to solve murder mysteries with FIR

This Puja; solve the mystery behind the murders in Raghunathpur with Joydeep Mukherjee’s film FIR. At the trailer launch, we spotted actors Ritabhari Chakraborty, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Falaque Rashid Roy among others.

| Published : | 30th September 2021 08:20 PM