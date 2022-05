In pics: Radisson Resort Pondicherry Bay hosted a white brunch over the weekend and it was fab!

Radisson Resort Pondicherry Bay recently hosted a white brunch to mark their launch as the first international resort in Pondicherry. We spotted plenty of PYTs getting creative with the dress code and binged on the drool-worthy French chicken kebab.

| Published : | 21st April 2022 04:35 PM