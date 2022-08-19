Jaya Hey 2.0 brings together 75 artists from India

Raajkutir came alive with the symphony of Jaya Hey, a music video curated by a bunch of talented musicians including Usha Uthup, Rupam Islam and Papon among others. The unique composition was a part of the celebrations of the 75th year of independence and was organised by chairman of Ambuja Neotia Group, Harshavardhan Neotia and musical duo Sourendro-Soumyojit. The video features 75 artistes from India

