Terroir celebrates Fratelli's J'Noon with a cocktail party

Romancing J’Noon, Terroir's first cocktail event saw the guests enjoying pours of Fratelli's J'Noon, a delightful red that paired perfectly with the pan Asian appetisers. President of the club, Minnie Menon was seen interacting with the Tuscany-based director of Fratelli, Alessio Secci who made it to the evening via Zoom and kept us engaged with fascinating facts and stories of their vineyards and the markets. Meanwhile, the DJ caught on to the mood and played UB40’s iconic wine song much to everyone's delight.

| Published : | 19th August 2022 05:22 PM