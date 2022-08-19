Home Galleries Parties

Terroir celebrates Fratelli's J'Noon with a cocktail party

Romancing J’Noon, Terroir's first cocktail event saw the guests enjoying pours of Fratelli's J'Noon, a delightful red that paired perfectly with the pan Asian appetisers. President of the club, Minnie Menon was seen interacting with the Tuscany-based director of Fratelli, Alessio Secci who made it to the evening via Zoom and kept us engaged with fascinating facts and stories of their vineyards and the markets. Meanwhile, the DJ caught on to the mood and played UB40’s iconic wine song much to everyone's delight.

author_img Published :  19th August 2022 05:22 PM   |   Published :   |  19th August 2022 05:22 PM
minnie
Minnie
atwineevnt3_0708chn_1
Rajeev & Supriya
atwineevnt1_0708chn_1
Edgar & Mimi
atwineevnt5_0708chn_1
Lata
atwineevnt6_0708chn_1
Parvathi
atwineevnt7_0708chn_1
Mridulika
TAGS
Fratelli wine club chennai terroir

Comments