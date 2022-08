In pics: Koushani Mukherjee and Bonny Sengupta starrer Antarjal's poster, music and trailer launch

Get on board the new thriller, Antarjal, by Prarjun Majumder. The film stars Koushani Mukherjee who reprises the role of an eminent author whose husband, played by Bonny Sengupta, goes missing on her first marriage anniversary.

| Published : | 21st July 2022 06:12 PM