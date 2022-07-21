Home Galleries Parties

In pics: Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy's Belashuru completes 50 days in theatre

Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy’s Belashuru starring late actors Soumitra Chatterjee and Swatilekha Sengupta completed 50 days in theatres. Actor Abir Chatterjee, singer Anupam Roy and director-actor duo Kaushik and Churni Ganguly were spotted among many others at the celebrations. The occasion also saw the date announcement of their upcoming movie Lokkhi Chhele starring Ujaan Ganguly, Rittika and Purab Seal Acharya.

Shiboprasad Mukherjee,Abir_Chatterjee
Director Shiboprosad Mukherjee poses with actor Abir Chatterjee
nandita_roy director
Director Nandita Roy
Ujaan,Ritwika,Purab
Actors Ujaan, Ritwika and Purab will be seen next in Lokkhi Chhele
Shankar
Shankar strikes a pose
Actor Swastika dutta
Actor Swastika Dutta cuts a pretty picture
Sujoy_Prasad_Chatterjeeat Belashuru
Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee
Anupam Roy
Singer Anupam Roy at the celebrations
Arunima Halder
Arunima Halder looks chic
Indrani Dutta Belashuru
Indrani Dutta dropped by in a black gown
Singer Iman Chakraborty
Singer Iman Chakraborty looks gorgeous
Devlina,Gourav
Devlina and Gourav strike a pose
Churni, Kaushik_Ganguly
Actor director duo Churni and Kaushik Ganguly
Anindya, Abhishek Iman at Belashuru
Anindya, Abhishek and Iman at the success party
