In pics: Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy's Belashuru completes 50 days in theatre

Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy’s Belashuru starring late actors Soumitra Chatterjee and Swatilekha Sengupta completed 50 days in theatres. Actor Abir Chatterjee, singer Anupam Roy and director-actor duo Kaushik and Churni Ganguly were spotted among many others at the celebrations. The occasion also saw the date announcement of their upcoming movie Lokkhi Chhele starring Ujaan Ganguly, Rittika and Purab Seal Acharya.

| Published : | 21st July 2022 06:25 PM