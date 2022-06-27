Home Galleries Parties

Doggos relish grilled prawns and mango sorbet at the gourmet picnic down ECR

Chennai saw a fun gourmet picnic for dogs this Saturday, on the 25th of June, at Harley & Me, a dog boarding and day care facility down East Coast Road. The event was a collaboration between Fipola, the meat store brand, and dog chef and canine nutrition specialist, chef Sneha Sridhar. The doggos were served a three-course meal that inculded grilled prawns, mango sorbet, baked fish, cheesy chicken, sweet potato and carrot salad and many other goodies.

author_img Published :  27th June 2022 04:16 PM   |   Published :   |  27th June 2022 04:16 PM
Rashmi and Ahana
Rashmi and Ahana
Pradheeksha_K
Pradheeksha K
Kimaya,_Ria,_Rehan
Kimaya, Ria and Rehan
Sucharitha,_Samyuktha_Anirudh
Sucharitha, Samyuktha and Anirudh
Jothi,_Ruvanthika_Akshaya
Jothi, Ruvanthika, and Akshaya
1N0A0829
Adman_Blessing_A_Manikandan
Adman Blessing A Manikandan
Abhishek
Abhishek
Aastha
Aastha
TAGS
Chennai Party gourmet picnic for dogs gourmet dog food pet socialising ecr event

Comments