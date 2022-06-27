Doggos relish grilled prawns and mango sorbet at the gourmet picnic down ECR

Chennai saw a fun gourmet picnic for dogs this Saturday, on the 25th of June, at Harley & Me, a dog boarding and day care facility down East Coast Road. The event was a collaboration between Fipola, the meat store brand, and dog chef and canine nutrition specialist, chef Sneha Sridhar. The doggos were served a three-course meal that inculded grilled prawns, mango sorbet, baked fish, cheesy chicken, sweet potato and carrot salad and many other goodies.

| Published : | 27th June 2022 04:16 PM