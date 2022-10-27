The city experiences a starry pre-Diwali bash

If there was anything like the most glittering pre-Diwali party of the city, it had to be the one thrown by entrepreneurs Priti Agarwal and Vanita Bajoria. These awesome ladies brought the whole town together at the popular lounge bar Lord of the Drinks for some fun time over scrumptious food and drinks. And the bonus was listening to Bollywood crooner Nikitha Gandhi sing two lines for the guests. Some glimpses from the do.

