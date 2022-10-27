Home Galleries Parties

The city experiences a starry pre-Diwali bash

If there was anything like the most glittering pre-Diwali party of the city, it had to be the one thrown by entrepreneurs Priti Agarwal and Vanita Bajoria. These awesome ladies brought the whole town together at the popular lounge bar Lord of the Drinks for some fun time over scrumptious food and drinks. And the bonus was listening to Bollywood crooner Nikitha Gandhi sing two lines for the guests. Some glimpses from the do.

author_img Published :  27th October 2022 09:27 PM   |   Published :   |  27th October 2022 09:27 PM
Thehostswithguests
The gorgeous hosts with a bunch of city's trendsetters
PritiAgarwal
Priti Agarwal
VanitaBajoria
Vanita Bajoria
Subhashree
Subhashree
Trina
Trina
Tina
Tina
Sohini
Sohini
Shukla
Shukla
Shrreya
Shrreya
Sayantani
Sayantani
Rimjhim
Rimjhim
RichaS
Richa Sharma
RichaA
Richa Agarwal
Reshmi
Reshmi
PriyadarshiniHakim
Priyadarshini Hakim
PriyadarshiniGhosh
PriyadarshiniGhosh
Priya
Priya
Pooja
Pooja
Nikhita
Nikhita
Nidhi
Nidhi
Naina
Naina
Monika
Monika
Meenu
Meenu
Mahua
Mahua
Madhulika
Madhulika
Koneenica
Koneenica
Kanaklata
Kanaklata
Jyotee
Jyotee
Indroneel
Indroneel
Indrani
Indrani
Indira
Indira
ladiesinblue
The gorgeous ladies in blue
Hasnu
Hasnu
Gurbir
Gurbir
Falaque
Falaque
Esha
Esha
Dolly
Dolly
Aparajita
Aparajita
Amrita
Amrita
Alokananda
Alokananda
Alivia
Alivia
TAGS
Diwali Party Vanita Bajoria Priti Agarwal

Comments