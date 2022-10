In pics: Sweet Spot and Davrah inaugurate their new outlet in Alwarpet

After successful outlets in Nungambakkam and Anna Nagar, Sweet Spot is expanding with a brand new outlet in Alwarpet. This time, the team is partnering with Davrah to marry their exotics desserts with gourmet coffee. Plenty of well-known faces and well-wishers were spotted at the event.

| Published : | 06th September 2022 05:03 PM