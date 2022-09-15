Home Galleries Parties

In pics: A glimpse of the gala night celebrating Chennai Open — WTA 250 in Chennai

Celebrating Chennai Open — WTA 250 at The Leela Palace Chennai, Vijay Amritraj gave a moving speech about how it was so exciting to bring back international tennis to Chennai. Minnie Menon had helped put together the event and was her customary effervescent self. The fashion show presented by designer Chaitanya Rao was a glitzy affair where the four tennis players dressed in kanjeevaram saris were the showstoppers.

author_img Published :  15th September 2022 05:57 PM   |   Published :   |  15th September 2022 05:57 PM
Prakash and Vijay
Prakash and Vijay
Rheyea
Rheyea
Sameea
Sameea
Christlyn
Christlyn
Jane
Jane
Eugenie
Eugenie
Alison
Alison
Anu & Minnie
Anu & Minnie
Chaitanya
Chaitanya
Chengappa
Chengappa
Anand
Anand
