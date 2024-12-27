Ambica Empire’s Spectacular New Year Celebration: Feast, Entertainment and Lucky Draws
After a successful year of providing exceptional hospitality, Ambica Empire is set to kick off 2025 with a remarkable New Year's celebration. This year, they invite guests to indulge in a lavish Gala Dinner Buffet on December 31st, happening at their Multi cuisine Restaurant, Royal Palate and His Highness Hall, ensuring an unforgettable dining experience to welcome the new year.
General Manager Mr. R. Kalathinathan shared his excitement for this special occasion, highlighting the exclusive New Year's Eve Buffet Dinner that promises a delectable assortment of culinary delights. The evening will be filled with live entertainment and lively karaoke, allowing guests to join in the festivities. In addition, guests will have the chance to win exciting Lucky Draw prizes and take home delightful Gift Hampers.
The celebrations extend into January 1st, 2025, with a grand New Year Buffet Lunch and Dinner from 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm and 7:30 pm to 11:30 pm, providing guests a perfect start to the new year. Food & Beverage Manager Mr. Mohan G invites everyone to relish the gourmet offerings at Royal Palate, which has become a favorite spot for those who appreciate fine dining and festive cheer.
To add to the excitement, the His Highness Hall will host a Gala Buffet Dinner on New Year's Eve, offering both Vegetarian and Non-Vegetarian spreads. Executive Chef Mr. M Sreedharhas meticulously crafted the menu to delight every palate, while the Lucky Draws and Gift Hampers ensure the night remains thrilling.
For those looking to welcome 2025 in style, reservations are open. Guests can secure their seats by calling 8925916572, 8925916574, or 8925916577.
Join Ambica Empire as they usher in the New Year with elegance, joy, and an unforgettable feast. Wishing everyone a prosperous and joyful 2025!
