Ambica Empire’s Spectacular New Year Celebration: Feast, Entertainment and Lucky Draws

After a successful year of providing exceptional hospitality, Ambica Empire is set to kick off 2025 with a remarkable New Year's celebration. This year, they invite guests to indulge in a lavish Gala Dinner Buffet on December 31st, happening at their Multi cuisine Restaurant, Royal Palate and His Highness Hall, ensuring an unforgettable dining experience to welcome the new year.

General Manager Mr. R. Kalathinathan shared his excitement for this special occasion, highlighting the exclusive New Year's Eve Buffet Dinner that promises a delectable assortment of culinary delights. The evening will be filled with live entertainment and lively karaoke, allowing guests to join in the festivities. In addition, guests will have the chance to win exciting Lucky Draw prizes and take home delightful Gift Hampers.

The celebrations extend into January 1st, 2025, with a grand New Year Buffet Lunch and Dinner from 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm and 7:30 pm to 11:30 pm, providing guests a perfect start to the new year. Food & Beverage Manager Mr. Mohan G invites everyone to relish the gourmet offerings at Royal Palate, which has become a favorite spot for those who appreciate fine dining and festive cheer.