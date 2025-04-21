Non-Surgical PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) Therapy
1. What is PRP Therapy?
When the soft tissues in our body are injured, our body’s first natural response is to send platelets—rich in healing properties—from the bloodstream to the injured area. These platelets help repair and regenerate the damaged tissues, working in coordination with surrounding stem cells to accelerate healing.
2. PRP Therapy involves concentrating and injecting a high density of platelets directly into the injured area, enhancing the body’s natural healing capabilities.
3. This therapy, derived from your own blood, is significantly safer than steroids or other injectable treatments. It activates the body’s innate immune and healing responses using your own natural cells.
How Does PRP Therapy Work?
To prepare PRP, a small sample of your blood (about 30ml) is drawn, just like a regular blood test. The blood is then placed in a centrifuge machine specially designed for this treatment. This machine spins the sample at high speed to separate the platelets from other blood components. The concentrated platelets are then injected into the injured area using a fine needle. This boosts the body's natural healing mechanism significantly.
At Regen Institute of Orthopaedics, this therapy is performed in a completely safe and professional manner.
· It is a non-surgical and risk-free procedure.
· No anaesthesia is required.
· No need for hospital admission or extended stay.
· The procedure is completed in just 45 minutes.
· After the therapy, patients can immediately resume their daily or office work.
This is an ideal treatment option for those seeking safe, non-invasive, and quick recovery solutions. PRP is highly recommended by doctors as an effective alternative for patients who want to avoid surgery.
Benefits of PRP Therapy
PRP treatment activates the body’s natural healing process at the injury site, offering solutions even for chronic, long-standing conditions.
It accelerates recovery for patients affected by degenerative or persistent issues.
It causes no harm or adverse effects.
Since the platelets are derived from the patient’s own blood and reinjected into the injured area, recovery is fast and smooth.
There is no risk of infections or complications.
It enables healing in a shorter time frame compared to other treatments.
Minimal downtime—patients can return to their routine tasks right after treatment.
Why Do People Choose PRP Therapy?
Safe
Quick Recovery
Naturally Restorative
Conditions Treated with PRP Therapy
Sports injuries
Joint pain
Arthritis
Work-related injuries
Muscle and ligament tears
Sprains and contusions
Tendon inflammation
Bone fractures
Are You…
Constantly suffering from unresolved shoulder or joint pain?
Feeling older than your age due to persistent lower back pain?
If you relate to these issues, PRP Therapy may be the right solution for you.
Why Choose Regenerative Medicine?
Have you heard of regenerative medicine?
We take pride in offering cutting-edge regenerative treatments that are 100% natural and stem-cell based. These therapies rejuvenate damaged tissues and support long-term wellness and vitality. Within a few months post-treatment, patients often experience a noticeable improvement in health.
The future of PRP and regenerative therapies is already here.
Experience this transformative treatment at Regen Institute of Orthopaedics, where our highly experienced medical team delivers exceptional care.
Our patients consistently report life-changing results after undergoing PRP treatment at our facility.
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative. No TNIE Group journalists were involved in the creation of this content.