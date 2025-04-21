Non-Surgical PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) Therapy

How Does PRP Therapy Work?

To prepare PRP, a small sample of your blood (about 30ml) is drawn, just like a regular blood test. The blood is then placed in a centrifuge machine specially designed for this treatment. This machine spins the sample at high speed to separate the platelets from other blood components. The concentrated platelets are then injected into the injured area using a fine needle. This boosts the body's natural healing mechanism significantly.

At Regen Institute of Orthopaedics, this therapy is performed in a completely safe and professional manner.

· It is a non-surgical and risk-free procedure.

· No anaesthesia is required.

· No need for hospital admission or extended stay.

· The procedure is completed in just 45 minutes.

· After the therapy, patients can immediately resume their daily or office work.

This is an ideal treatment option for those seeking safe, non-invasive, and quick recovery solutions. PRP is highly recommended by doctors as an effective alternative for patients who want to avoid surgery.