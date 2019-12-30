Why spend hours making plans just to see them crumbling right in front of your eyes? This New Year’s eve you don’t need anyone but yourself to have a great time. And, here are five ways to make most of the night:

1. Savour your hobbies

What can be a better way to start the new year than doing something you love? Get yourself a canvas and show off the New Year spirit or get a guitar and play away.

2. Cook your favourite dish

What’s better than having your favourite dish? Obviously, cooking it! Spend time in the kitchen preparing your favourite dish and have it with a glass of wine.

3. A night of self-care

Take the pedicure kit that has been lying around the shelf for far too long and treat yourself. You have survived this year, you deserve this. It’s the perfect day for a spa date with yourself.

4. Spend the night with your favourite book or movie

Cuddle with those soft toys and get out that copy of Fault in our Stars or Home Alone and relive the days you’ll never forget. You can even start a movie marathon or cosy up with that classic you miss or a new read you want to catch up on.

5. Dance like no one is watching because no one is

Turn up the volume and jam to your favourite songs without a care and have the time of your life. Because to enjoy, you don’t always need people. Sometimes, all you need is you!