Describing Rishi Kapoor as 'multifaceted, endearing and lively', Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences to his family and fans.



Stating that he will always recall their interactions, PM Modi tweeted, "Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti."

Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2020



The 67-year-old actor, who was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018, passed away at Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai at around 8.45 a.m. on Thursday.



Alongside PM, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M.Venkaiah Naidu also took to Twitter to condole the demise of veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor.



While President called him 'an evergreen personality with an always smiling face', Vice President Naidu said that the nation lost a beloved son and the film industry lost a gem.

"Saddened to learn about the demise of veteran Hindi film actor, Rishi Kapoor. The talented actor essayed many roles with aplomb and was popular for his romantic films. In his passing away, the nation lost a beloved son and film industry lost a gem," Naidu tweeted.

ALSO READ:



'His legendary legacy will live on': Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar and all of Bollywood mourn the loss of Rishi Kapoor​



Karan Johar pens a heartfelt note for Rishi Kapoor, writes 'an irreplaceable void has crept into my existence'



Rishi Kapoor's family: 'He would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears'

