President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla condoled the sad demise of India's finest cine actor Rishi Kapoor.



While the President called it a loss for the entertainment industry, Home Minister described him as an institution in himself and Vice President Naidu said that the nation has lost a beloved son.

"An evergreen personality with an always smiling face, he was so full of life that it's difficult to believe that he is no more. A huge loss for the entertainment industry. Let us pray for his soul. Condolences to his family and friends," tweeted President Kovind.

Rishi Kapoor’s untimely demise is shocking. An evergreen personality with an always smiling face, he was so full of life that it's difficult to believe that he is no more. A huge loss for the entertainment industry. Let us pray for his soul. Condolences to his family and friends. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 30, 2020

Stating that the film industry has lost a gem and the nation has lost a beloved son, Vice President Naidu tweeted, "Saddened to learn about the demise of veteran Hindi film actor, Rishi Kapoor. The talented actor essayed many roles with aplomb and was popular for his romantic films. In his passing away, the nation lost a beloved son and film industry lost a gem," Naidu tweeted.



ALSO READ: PM Modi: 'Rishi Kapoor was a powerhouse of talent, anguished by his demise'



Home Minister Amit Shah, who dubbed Kapoor as an institution in himself who will always be remembered for his exceptional acting skills, tweeted, "Pained to know about the passing away of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor ji. He was an institution in himself. Rishi ji's demise is an irreparable loss for Indian cinema. He will always be remembered for his exceptional acting skills. Condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti."

Pained to know about the passing away of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor ji. He was an institution in himself. Rishi ji’s demise is an irreparable loss for Indian cinema. He will always be remembered for his exceptional acting skills. Condolences to his family & followers. Om Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 30, 2020

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also condoled the sad demise of Kapoor. In his message, Birla said, "My heartfelt homage to the untimely demise of legendary actor, director and producer Rishi Kapoor ji. His demise is a deep loss for Indian cinema. I pray for strength for his bereaved family. Om Shanti."

भारतीय फ़िल्म जगत के बेमिसाल अभिनेता, फ़िल्म निर्माता और निर्देशक, श्री ऋषि कपूर जी के निधन पर भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। आपका निधन भारतीय सिनेमा के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। ईश्वर परिजनों को दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति दे। ॐ शांति !!!#RishiKapoor — Lok Sabha Speaker (@loksabhaspeaker) April 30, 2020

Kapoor, who was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018, passed away at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai at around 8.45 a.m. on Thursday



ALSO READ:



'His legendary legacy will live on': Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar and all of Bollywood mourn the loss of Rishi Kapoor​



Karan Johar pens a heartfelt note for Rishi Kapoor, writes 'an irreplaceable void has crept into my existence'



Rishi Kapoor's family: 'He would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears'