This Christmas, desi shoppers are all about perking up their indoor time, since they’ll most likely be staying in this festive weekend. Even in the lifestyle spectrum, home decor and luxe living accessories are all the rage, be it stylised artisanal decorations or hand-crafted rugs. It’s also possible to be a mindful gifter if you’re splurging in fashion - just opt for multi-tasking, statement pieces that will see them through the entire festive season or some cheerful themed jewellery. Here are some smart, fuss-free gifting options

The Rug Republic

The Rug Republic has a line of sustainable, hand-made eco-friendly line of festive rugs in some really earthy bases which are designed to complement the colourful Christmas baubles. The soft, monochromatic ‘Heino’ rug, for instance, is table tufted with wool and has an elevated geometric pattern. The Alois rug is made of 100% New Zealand wool, which is a natural lightweight, renewable and biodegradable fibre. Price: Rs 4,000 onwards.

The Great Eastern Home

The Great Eastern Home has introduced the Pewter Collection featuring a wide range of pewter products including wine glasses, candle-stands, salad bowls, decanters and silverware which are 100 per cent lead-free, non-toxic and easy to maintain. The line has really interesting patterns that combine pewter with glass, ceramic and wood, and are all handcrafted. Price on request.

Boldfit

It’s that time of the year when people are once again planning to get fitter as part of their new year’s resolutions. Help your friends get a headstart with Boldfit’s range of fitness gears, accessories and nutritional supplements. From leakproof gym shakers to immunity multi-greens, to protective masks and gallon bottles, the collection has something for everyone. Rs 250 onwards.

Roastery Coffee

Explore the best of seasonal artisanal, hand-picked coffee from Roastery Coffee’s diverse range which could make for the perfect gift for coffee-loving friends. Roastery offers a line of Harley Estate Grapa, Black Honey (Balur Estate), Monsoon Malabar, Thogarihankal Estate Honey Sundried Coffee, Carbonic Maceration (Harley Estate). Rs 375 onwards

House of Masaba

Masaba Gupta has come up with a timely Red Edit in Christmas colours just in time for your festive shopping; the line has some quirky fusion picks which are great for house parties, like a flowy off-shoulder dress, green puppet dhoti set, snow white reflection off shoulder dress. Also check out the label’s Bridal Shower Edit if you’re shopping for your bestie’s winter wedding.

Amama

Shopping for a picky dresser? Opt for versatile and boho, hand-crafted artisanal jewellery by Amama. The label has a new Afghan line-up featuring some statement pieces with exaggerated colourful detailing and choker silhouettes. Price on Request.

Happy Jars

This Christmas, ditch the cookies and go for smart, nut butters by Happy Jars which is also offering a DIY homemade fudge kit that you can use for making desserts at home. Also check out their keto nut butters and festive special gift cards in Rs 500, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500

Big Fat

The beloved gourmet and essential food brand Big Fat has curated some incredible DIY hampers featuring truffle mayo, cream cheese, veggie jams etc. You can also explore their all-natural range of marinades, slow-cooked mushroom pate, smoked pepper hummus, fresh lamb meat sauces or curate customised boxes. Or just go for the Big Fat Dandy Basket for your foodie friends

ITC Hotels

The Season’s Selections hampers by ITC Hotels include classic favourites like Felicity: Nutmeg Signature Plum Cake, The Tinsel: Classic Plum Cake, The Holly: Plum Pudding in a Jar, The Noel: Toadstool Yule Cake, The Carol: Signature Christmas Stollen, The Merry: Nutmeg Chocolate Fudge, The Elves: Christmas Macarons, Good Cheer: Christmas Cookies.

Eurumme

Eurumme’s Christmas-themed jewellery is winning big on social media. From candy cane earrings, spiral gold rings to Christmas bauble studs, these chic festive numbers are the perfect gift for your girl squad.

Rustic Art

Rustic Art’s winter gift hampers are crafted with the goodness of nature and feature hand-made goodies which help you move away from the toxic, chemical-based skin care. There are many kinds of beauty hampers - the Happy Skin Gift Set (Moisturizing Day Fluid, Ultra Moisturizing Night Fluid rich in Vitamin C and a complimentary Face Wash Concentrate of your Choice, this hamper is perfect for taking care of one’s skin to avoid dryness and patchy skin. Priced at ₹2,350.00), Happy Hair Gift Set (Mint Eucalyptus Shampoo Butter, Deep Conditioning Hair Oil, Orange Almond Hair Conditioner, Hair Detangling Fluid and a complimentary Face Wash Concentrate of your choice. Priced at ₹1,975.00), Happy Home Gift Set (Soapnut Tamarind Vegetable & Fruit Wash, Biodegradable Power Laundry, Neem Lemongrass multi-purpose Cleaner, Orange Neem Hand Wash, Lemon Tamarind Dish Wash Concentrate. Priced at ₹1,260.00, the Hamper comes with a complimentary Bio Laundry Soap)

Mystiq Living

Mystiq Living's cocoa butter is extracted from high-quality cocoa beans in Ghana and naturally rich in oleic acid, stearic acid, vitamin E & K which support antioxidant, emollient, moisturizing, anti-ageing. Mystiq Living's Aloe Vera gel (also known as Lily of desert) is extracted from best Aloe Vera plants grown in India's Thar desert. It contains many active constituents like vitamins A (beta-carotene), C, E & antioxidants which are boon for hair and skin. It is packed in its natural unrefined state (clear gel) without adding any additive or green colour for the highest nutrient retention possible.

Izhaar

Izhaar's festive gifting options are varied, from the Ebony Manka Collection, Gingham Cappuccino Collection, Christmas Gifting Hamper, to the Golden Manka Collection, Cougar Collection and Panther Collection, that will leave the customers spoilt for choice.

My|Ra

My|Ra, a sustainable luxury footwear brand, follows conscious practices only and has a new collection made with organic leather and is partially vegan. From pearly slippers to stylish heels, you can take your pick for the next house party.

The Infused Kettle

Darjeeling tea brand The Infused Kettle's has a new immunity booster tea range. Their blend of tea helps strengthen immunity and also has overall health benefits.

Sketchers

Check out the funky and sporty Uno line Sketchers or the Skechers D’Lites, that are fresh, premium and terrifically pairable.

Binge Baefikar

City-based food brand Binge Baefikar has a line of festive vegan desserts like gluten-free and sugar-free rum balls, traditional Baklava with chopped walnuts, pistachio, garnished with honey saffron syrup. Binge Baefikar also has a special with Pinata cake that comes with dollops of pleasant surprises and a red wine sangria. Binge Baefikar is offering a 30% discount on all its Christmas offers.

Vedasnest

Vedasnest is a new-age nutritional food products company that has curated a special range of immunity

boosters, multivitamins, and gummies which are scientifically designed organic and natural immunity boosters, priced under Rs. 3000.