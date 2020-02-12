If you're yet to zero in on a gift for your Valentine, you're pretty late already. But we have your back on some last-minute picks. If you're looking for something fancy, luxe and also practical for your bae, you need to check out the fantastic discounts Khosla Electronics is offering for the special occasion.

The Aurelia Luxury hair dryer is available at Khosla Electronics

Their brand new in-house lifestyle brand KGA has come up with incredible discounts on styling tools; their line-up has also introduced a professional-strength hair dryers KGA Aurelia Luxury Hair Dryer and the Luxe 1600 which is 100% copper, low-noise and feature ionic technology, which you can score at almost half the price for Valentine's Day (Price for Aurelia Luxury: Rs 3,500 (plus a free vanity bag and Price for Luxe 1600: Rs 1,799).

If you are big on listening to music with your partner, go for the beloved JBL Party Box, which is an immersive audio experience which is available at an EMI for Rs 2,667, and the JBL Bluetooth Speaker GO 2 is available at Rs 2,399.

Get some incredible deals on cameras this season

Nikon D5600 D/KIT is available at an EMI of Rs 4,056 and you can score a free tripod with it! Are you big on gaming? Go for the Sony Play Station PS4 1TB which is available at Khosla at an offer price of Rs 26,490!