If you're still trying to zero in on a gift for your Valentine, you're already too late! But fret not, we've got you covered on some luxe but economical gifting trends which will only help your romance. Gen-Z is moving past chocolates and roses to opt for practical and pragmatic gifts for their loved ones; so self-love buys, wearable jewellery, styling tools, wardrobe staples are something which is extremely appealing to the Instagram generation.

If you're looking to splurge, go for quirky designer fine jewellery, limited edition watches or maybe box beauty or skincare sets which no one can resist. But if you're on a budget, go for easy but helpful multi-tasking buys like all-season wardrobe essentials, customised fashion jewellery, or maybe a professional-strength hairdryer. Here are some gifting picks which will help you choose:

Avama Jewellers by Abhishek Kajaria

Avama Jewellers has created the perfect line-up for Valentine's Day. The collection introduces a wide range of fine and exquisite jewellery, including crafty, traditional pendants and rings but also encompasses exquisite bracelets, elegant studs, lovely hoops, and classic earrings. Love, Life, and Respect is what The Aziza Collection embraces. You will also find a special infinity rose in every ring box which won't fade for a very long time.

A line of fashion jewellery by Avama

Yauatcha

If you're too confused about what to buy, you can't possibly go wrong with desserts. Yauatcha Kolkata's patisserie section has introduced a line of petits gateaux, and macarons that draw their inspiration from Chinese ingredients but are presented in a classic European style. The Valentine’s Day special petits gateaux selection includes the much-loved rose-shaped dessert, the Raspberry Delice which is made using raspberry dark chocolate mousse, lychee panna cotta and hazelnut brownie, the freshly baked heart-shaped Strawberry Macaron filled with smooth strawberry buttercream and sweet strawberry compote (only available for dine-in). Lastly, the vibrant red coloured Raspberry Macaron that is filled with smooth and rich raspberry buttercream and tangy mandarin compote. Our recommendation? Curate an assorted dessert box for your bae with each of these picks!

Strawberry macarons at Yauatcha

Havaianas

Havaianas, iconic Brazilian fashion brand known for their quirky flip flops has come up with the Special Edition Mickey and Minne Flip-Flops for this Valentine's Day.

Disney-themed flip-flops

Payal Khandwala

Couturier Payal Khandwala's ready-to-wear line-up features some fantastic, classic but easy red numbers. We spotted some resort-inspired zip-up jumpsuits, colour block ensembles and fusion numbers.

A roomy red jumpsuit by Khandwala

Titan

For Valentine’s Day, Titan has introduced a special edition of timepieces, in a collection called Charming Love. The collection comprises of three exquisitely crafted timepieces embracing delicate charms studded with Swarovski crystals. Keeping in sync with the pastel trends of 2020, these watches come in 3 pastel hues of pink, beige and teal. The charms are inspired by the three themes, XOXO - an expression for Hugs and Kisses, Infinity Love - an expression of placing love over everything else and Continuity - an expression that signifies perpetual bonding.

A look at Titan's limited edition timepieces

The watch dials have 3 different patterns – XOXO, knurled and heart and are encased in silver and rose gold cases and is priced between INR 5,995/- to INR 6,495/-. It is available at World of Titan, Helios, all major department stores & online stores, authorised dealers all across India.

Alaya by Stage3

Alaya by Stage3 focuses on classic wardrobe pieces which are key essentials for everyday life. To celebrate the season of love, Alaya by Stage3 has curated a Valentine’s Day collection in shades all shades of pink – a dusty rose top, floral print infinity shirt, blush rose balloon midi dress; hues of purple – A classic mauve shirt or a lavender balloon sleeve shirt; Classic white essentials – white shimmer maxi shirt with tie detail, one-shoulder asymmetric trail top with a belt, seher white butterfly top. And the absolute favourite of lovely reds – a cranberry overlap tunic, cherry midi dress with tie belt, cherry-coloured tie jumpsuit. The collection starts with a price range of INR 1,195 and goes up to INR 2,450 with discounts running on a few items, till stocks last.

Cherry Collared Tie Jumpsuit from Alaya by Stage3

Mumuso

Shopping at global lifestyle and luxury brand Mumuso's stores is the perfect retail therapy; the brand has curated the best of skincare, wellness, beauty and fashion accessories for Valentine's Day. From cute portable makeup fans, beauty pouches, scented candles, their line-up has everything. Our recommendation: Curate a special hamper for your bae with the choicest of skin masks, K-beauty essentials, fragrances, detox products, candles, fashion wallets etc.

A sheet mask set by Mumuso

Pretios

‘First Kiss’ by Pretios offers a plethora of jewellery pieces from statement earrings to exquisite finger rings. You'll find subtle and bold jewellery combinations in their new collection, in interesting combinations of Swarovski and coloured gemstones to suit any outfit. For those who like their jewellery to pop, choose designs that feature sparkle, length, and vibrant colours.

A pair of fashion danglers by Pretios

MAC Cosmetics

Is your bae a minimalist when it comes to her daily look? Buy the power nudes collection from MAC, which features some fantastic, creamy matte formula which delivers the lightweight feel of a balm coupled with a soft matte finish in distinct solid natural and deep nude shades like Mull It Over, Influentially It, Impulsive, Best of Me, My Tweedy.

Pee Safe

Sure, jewellery and flowers are important, but so is hygiene. No matter where he/she goes, Pee Safe will ensure your partner's personal hygiene is on point. Gift a toilet seat sanitizer spray to keep infections away or take a pick from Pee Safe’s other sustainable and environment-friendly products for your partner.

Get safe this Valentine's Day

The Hillcart Tales

How about sipping a cup of premium and exotic teas together as you bask in the glow of your beautiful relationship? Keep that wine and cheese on hold this year and replace it with some amazing brews from The Hillcart Tales. Coming from a family of tea connoisseurs and brewers, there are some amazing varieties you can choose from including dessert tisanes, cocktail teas, and much more. The packaging is what makes it more appealing with each of the coasters carrying a beautiful quote to accompany. So, get that romance brewing with The Hillcart Tales on this special day.

Honey Limon - The Hillcart Tales

Sarva

Make this a gamechanger of a Valentine’s Day by getting a membership with one of India’s leading yoga studios Sarva. Make way for both physical and mental fitness and wellness as Sarva offers more than 25 forms of yoga with a range of interesting props, curated dance routines, and other workout options inside their studios. They also have premium yoga studios for women called Diva Yoga. Wait no more, get a subscription, and work out together on this special day.