Isn't becoming healthier and fitter a common goal for everyone, especially when we enter a new year? To make this goal more achievable, wellness expert Rakhee Mehta, founder of India’s first wellness party platform, Magicrise, has five simple tips for everyone:



1. Start your day with a glass of lukewarm lime water. Afterwards, have about five-seven soaked almonds and a date.

2. Walk at least 20 minutes every day, preferably barefoot on grass. Walking helps in increasing the metabolism and walking barefoot on grass also help with blood circulation.



3. Start using the staircase in your office and everywhere else. It is a simple way to burn calories and also helps in toning you up.

4. You are what you eat so start eating healthy. Start by replacing one junk item a day with a healthier alternative. You can always binge on fruits, banana is a superfruit and is perfect to have whenever you are craving for a snack. Also, cut down on saturated fat and sugar. Please ensure that you consuming less salt, not more than 6g a day for adults. And, stay hydrated.



5. Exercise at work. Take breaks from your desk and walk around. Do simple stretches while sitting on your chair.