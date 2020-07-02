There’s no better time that now to explore the superfoods spectrum. Superfoods like acai, matcha, millets, avocado don’t just help your metabolism and immunity but also promote overall wellness. More and more Indian health specialists are leaning towards promoting superfoods, and this month you can learn all about introducing some easily accessible superfoods into your diet.

Manchanda is also the founder of the wellness tea brand Tea Trunk (Image: Instagram/ Tea Trunk)

Tea sommelier Snigdha Manchanda, who’s also the founder of wellness tea brand Tea Trunk is set to host a very hands-on practical masterclass on brewing matcha the traditional way. Matcha is a specially grown green tea leaf which is linked to a number of health benefits like preventing diabetes, heart disease and cancer. Manchanda’s Zoom masterclass which is scheduled to be held on July 9 will include identifying good quality Matcha, will talk about benefits of adding Matcha to your daily routine, the best way to store Matcha powder, an easy recipe on how to make Matcha latte at home along with hacks to incorporate Matcha into your favourite recipes. You can find more details here

Sharan India which is a nutrition-focused social enterprise is set to host their Millet Series on Zoom which will basically introduce people to one kind of millet each episode and will be hosted by vegan specialist Rosemol Pinto. You can learn all about millets, how to cook them and slowly seep them into your daily meals. The session will end with a demonstration of three delicious recipes, made from scratch. The sessions also features a special Q&A session set to be held on the last Sunday of every month. You can find more details here