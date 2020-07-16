Bonsai sustenance can be really tricky, especially for newbie owners, because there are a lot of factors to keep in mind like humidity, positioning and the need to re-pot. Bonsai master Sudhir Jadhav is the first elected Secretary of the South Asia Bonsai Federation (SABF) and currently the Vice President of the India Bonsai Society, Mumbai, and he is set to host a free-for-all Bonsai upkeep Zoom workshop which is ideal for beginners and anyone who plans to grow a bonsai.

For rookie’s benefit, bonsai is the Japanese art of using cultivation techniques to produce small trees that replicate the growth patterns and scale of full-sized trees. So, it is essentially the practise of growing miniaturized, container-grown trees using some scientific methods. But as with growing any plants, Bonsais need proper lighting, the correct soil, the right pH levels, temperature, fertilization, and watering. The reason why keeping Bonsais alive is so difficult is because they are usually planted in shallow pots, and it’s tricky getting all the elements right at one go.

Jadhav’s step-by-step, interactive virtual session is set to be an hour long workshop and will benefit anyone, especially since you don’t need any gardening tools or even prior experience in Bonsai. The workshop is being hosted by Enlightened Sapiens which is a social enterprise focused on information-driven workshops; people who are interested in the Bonsai class can also send in a picture of their own bonsai to their page to have them reviewed or to get some recommendations. The Bonsai for Beginners class is set to be hosted on July 19 at 5 pm and you can find more details here.