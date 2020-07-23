1. Tribe Amrapali







Celebrate your loving bond with beautifully handcrafted silver and gold-plated Rakhis and specially designed gift sets from Tribe Amrapali.



Price: Rs 395 onwards

Available at: tribeamrapali.com

P.S. They are also hosting a festive sale from July 24 to 26 where they are offering flat 10% off.



2. Organic Seed Rakhi





This Rakshabandhan, Him Vikas Self-Reliant Co-op, a Tata Trusts incubated women’s cooperative, has pledged to protect not just our loved ones, but our plants as well. As they fight the invasion of Pine through the native tree plantation in their villages, the women of Garhwal have designed and handcrafted Rakhis out of Pinewood bark, mauli, local lentil seeds and rice, a Gharwali staple, in Jharipani, Kanatal. This eco-friendly Seed Rakhi will nurture the earth when buried and half of the profits of each Rakhi will contribute to the conservation of their native ecology from Pine invasion.

Price: Rs 275 for a pair

Available at: pages.razorpay.com/organicrakhis or WhatsApp at 9730013876



3. MixMitti





Luxury sustainable accessory label that encourages wildlife conservation through its products, MixMitti has launched eco-friendly and cruelty-free Rakhi kits that include Rakhi, Roli & Chawal, and MixMitti Coin Pouch. Read more about them here.



Price: Rs 245 per kit

Available at: mixmitti.com

4. Ferns N Petals







Ferns N Petals has launched a wide rakhi collection, including Food Trail Rakhi, Agate Stone Rakhi and Personalised Rakhi. Want more? They are delivering in almost 80 countries worldwide.



Price: 199 onwards

Available at: fnp.com



5. SR Artefacts







With glazing sterling silver props paired up with semi-precious stones such as Chalcedony, Evil eye, Lapiz Lazuli, Coral, Yellow Onyx and many more, SR Artefacts has launched a collection of handmade rakhis and twinning Lumbas for bhabhis.



Price: Rs 400 onwards

Available at: SR Artefacts Pvt Ltd, Worli, Mumbai



6. Floral Rakhis from Floral Art







Well known for its bespoke and exquisite handcrafted jewellery characterised by an exclusive collection of floral elements, the rakhis by Floral Art are loved by everyone, even the much-loved sibling duo Inaaya Khemu and Taimur Ali Khan who were seen celebrating the festival with its floral rakhi.



Price: Rs 150-350

Available at: floralart.co.in



7. Izhaar







This Raksha Bandhan, Izhaar has come up with a unique idea to celebrate this bond of togetherness - they have curated a personalised box of love which they will deliver to your doorstep. Their collection includes a wide range of semi-precious agate stone and silver rakhis and to make it a complete hamper, it also includes handcrafted sweets and a personalised note.



Price: Rs 500 onwards

Available at: izhaar.co.in



8. Rakhi as per the Vastu







Vastu expert Dr Raviraj and his team have created 7 rakhis using the age-old knowledge of Vastu and Crystal Therapy.



Price: Rs 248

Available at: vasturaviraj.co.in