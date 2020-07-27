Glasshouse, an all-day-dining outlet at Hilton Garden Inn, Gurgaon, has reopened its doors with new norms put forth by WHO and a new set-menu put together by their chefs to offer an all-new experience to its patrons.

With specially curated delicacies, the 3-course set meal at this multi-cuisine outlet would allow the guests to choose a dish from starter/soup/sandwiches, one from Asian/Western/Indian mains and a dessert to complete the dining experience.

Taking about the new set-menu, Chef Manoj Rawat says, “We have designed an elaborate global menu where we have everything for everyone and we are sourcing the best and freshest ingredients possible following all hygiene protocols.” When asked for recommendations, the team selected Glasshouse Club Sandwich, Grilled Tenderloin Mutton Rogan Josh and Paneer Makhani.





The General Manager of Hilton Garden Inn, Gurgaon Baani Square, also ensures that they have taken a series of measures to ensure the safety of every guess. There will be a new seating arrangement, which would create a distance of at least 2 meters between guests, and a contactless menu with barcode scanning at every table. Alongside these, no table shall be preset as was the norm, cloth napkins have been replaced with high-quality wipes and each and every team member would be wearing masks and gloves.

Price: Rs 1590 AI/person and Rs 2700 AI/couple

Timings: 11 am – 8 pm