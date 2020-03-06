Siddhika Jalan is the first person you should think of when you have big news to break; be it a birth reveal or a destination reveal wedding invite, or even pieces commemorating accomplishments, Siddhika Jalan and Co is the label which knows exactly how to share the happiest moments of your life with your family and friends. “Even when I was pregnant, I had been planning how I wanted to the announcement. We did this elaborate three-horse carousel thing as the birth reveal gifts. These are not just gifts, they are also of course, perfect as decor,” the lifestyle entrepreneur tells us.

A wedding destination reveal hamper curated by Jalan's label

No one quite does luxury lifestyle like Jalan’s brand, and for years now, she has been the go-to person when it comes to bespoke luxury gifting. “I was always passionate about design, about detailing and about the art involved in getting a certain piece together. If someone is taking out the effort to gift someone something, it should have a little bit of thought, we don’t treat it with a corporate approach. When we put a number together, it’s personal, very carefully ideated to sync with the people who are sending it over,” Jalan tells us.

The designer made several festive carousels for a birth announcement

The designer informs us she has around a 100 people working for her, though he’s the sole one who makes calls on the creative front. And being the most sought-after lifestyle name in the scene is not as luxe and easy as it sounds.

A bespoke gift made by Jalan in collaboration with painter Paresh Maity

“I remember we were making an elaborate number for a Mauritius wedding with these 30-inch long trains. We had very little time and the production was happening on the outskirts of Kolkata and I was nursing my baby back then. So, I had to constantly be on site while juggling my time with my child. It is such a challenge how we all balance things,” Siddhika reveals.