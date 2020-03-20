After hits like Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj, internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja has released a song about coronavirus. Titled Hoga Na Corona, the song starts off with the disclaimer that it is only meant to raise awareness about the disease and does not in any way try to work as medical advice, diagnosis or treatment.

The disclaimer also adds that anyone displaying COVID-19 symptoms should immediately consult a doctor.

The song goes:

Corona corona kaam yeh karo na

Dua yeh karo na

Kisi ko yeh ho na

Hoga na corona

Haath tu dhona

Jaldi se sona

Time na khona

Tension tum lo na

Babu ho ya sona

Baad mein na rona

Mazaak mein na lo na

The song is available on YouTube, the platform that made Dhinchak Pooja a star thanks to her hits such as Swag Wali Topi and Dilon Ka Shooter besides the track that made her popular, Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj. She was also one of the contestants on the popular reality show, Bigg Boss.



Watch the song here: