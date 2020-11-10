If you thought that gifting was a task, we are here to make your life easy. In this pandemic-ridden festival switching to sensible gifting is not just the best, but the only option. And hence we have thoughtfully curated a list that matches every sensibility. From coffee lover to climate crusader and health-conscious soul, we have something for everyone. Order them online and express your love and care.

For the coffee addict

Slay coffee

Gift a perfect kit to brew coffee by Slay, at the comfort of home without compromising on the flavour of a perfectly brewed gourmet coffee. Their DIY coffee brewing kit is all you need for the perfect cuppa! The thoughtful kit comes with a packet of grounds and a French press to brew your coffee. Additionally, the DIY kit has flavour sachets, for those who like customised coffees and a SLAY ceramic mug that lets you relish the aroma while you sip your coffee.

Rage Coffee's Festive Gift Pack

This is the best gift box you can send coffee lovers across this festive season! Rage Coffee is a natural plant-based coffee brand made of 100% Arabica beans and sourced exclusively from high farms in India & Ethiopia. The Gift Box contains 4 Flavours- Irish Hazelnut, Dark Chocolate, Creme Caramel & Sparky Orange + 1 Rage Coffee Original Flavour Shot.

For climate crusaders

Eliteearth

Know someone who believes in sustainable living? Here’s a perfect gift for the conscious soul. Eliteearth- The world of concrete is a sustainable lifestyle brand dealing in home decor, fashion, accessories, furniture and many more products have a few special and unique gifting options that are great for the environment too.

For the luxe lovers

Chivas

Inspired by the keynote aromas that define Chivas’ unique taste, designers Shivan & Narresh created a rich collage of exuberance that envisions unseen paradises of imagination – The Blend of Paradise. The heady visual language, with its exotic flora and fauna and intensity of colours, mixes their love of patterns with the mosaic of flavours that are at the heart of Chivas.

Kenilworth

Kenilworth Hotel Kolkata has the best options for those sweet cravings. Satiate the cravings of your loved ones with the star properties’ offering that includes granola, chocolates, peanut butter cookies, banana tea cake, marble tea cakes, walnut brownies, milk, kaju barfi, hand-rolled chocolate ganache truffle, linzer tortes and more. Also, available are a variety of hampers.

Jewellery and accessories

Hidesign

This Diwali, Hidesign brings to you a curated list of our best-selling handcrafted products, perfect for gifting! From Handbags to wallets, each item is designed in such a way that it can be worn for a Diwali evening dinner and even next day to work! Also, practical yet suave, Hidesign is also offering a flat 50% off on bags, shoes, sunglasses and jackets to add to the festive cheer.

Tiara jewellery

Looking for jewellery that is classic as well as meant for the modern-day women. Check out Tiara Jewellery that boasts of collections like Kundan, Gold base, Temple, Minakari, Rosegold, Emerald, Royal Heritage etc. The colour palette of the brand is quite calm. Colours like mint, pink, green, blue, peacock and many more are used in their collection.

Maniram’s Jewellers



Maniram’s Jewellers who are among the prominent manufacturers and supplier of a wide range of supreme quality Silver Bakelite Bangles, Polki Ring and Earrings, Polki Bangles and Bracelet, Victorian Jewellery, and many more, has come up with their exclusive silver range. Choose from a silver necklace, danglers, earrings to idols of God and Goddess to silver puja thali.

Indiluxe by Tata CLiQ Luxury

This festive season pamper your loved ones with luxe gift boxes. Indiluxe by Tata CLiQ Luxury offers you its newly launched gifting category planned with a befitting sense of elegance for every occasion. Indiluxe has collaborated with some of India’s unique artisanal and luxury brands including Masaba, Nappa Dori, the Nut Maker, Ayurganic, Pahadi Local, Arttd’inox, Ellementry, Baarique, Coppre, Kaunteya, Gur Chinni, Roasta Dry Fruits, Mukul Goyal, Vadham and many more for this bespoke gifting offering. Starting from Rs. 3500/- till Rs. 12000/-, the specially curated Indiluxe range of gifts promise to delight the intended recipient.

Housee Of Cleeo Jewellery

An online jewellery boutique store, the brand represents femininity, beauty, strength, grace & intellect that are inherent qualities of the female cheetah. And all these qualities resonate with the modern-day woman. Gift a special lady in your life a beautiful and timeless piece of jewellery.

Izhaar

Izhaar, your One Stop Shop for Luxury Gifting, always has a solution to make your occasions grand & high spirited. Their trending gifting category includes quirky and innovative items such as Ebony Manka Collection, Gingham Cappuccino Collection, Gifting Hamper, Golden Manka Collection to name a few.

Seraphine

Know someone who is expecting? Check out Seraphine and its maternity wear range. The label based out of London, which started its journey way back in 2002 is the number one destination for maternity wear. The brand knows the need of an expectant mother and is available in London, Paris, New York, Dubai, Hong Kong and New Delhi.

Fitness and wellness

Fitness App

Have a friend or a family member who is into fitness? Gift them a free subscription of Fitness App. FITTR - an online fitness company that provides professional assistance for all fitness and health goals offers a 12 weeks’ subscription starting at Rs. 6000. What’s more, if you enrol before Diwali, you’ll also get 2 weeks extra!



Fitness Tracker

A perfect gift for people across age groups, fitness trackers are probably the ones that come to your mind when you think about gifting tech items. They’re a great option for the young and the young-at-heart who want that sporty look. You can get many options within your budget on platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. Some of these include Mi Smart Band 5, Amazfit Bip U, Redmi Smart Bands, Samsung Galaxy Fit 2, etc.



Dumbbells & Resistance Bands

These are two of the best gifts for fitness enthusiasts who are building their home gym. With a set of dumbbells, there are a lot of exercises that one can do like biceps curls, chest flyes, or shoulder overhead raises. Similarly, resistance bands are great for those who want to exercise at home or who like to take their workouts along when they travel. If you can’t go to gym, these are the next best thing!



A Box of Fruits

If you don’t want to get into the specific gifting options and yet want to keep it healthy, fruit boxes come to your rescue. They’re not loaded with ghee and sugar like the usual Diwali sweets and offer invigorating and nutritious options. Be adventurous and go in for some exotic fruits that say you care. There are several options available for a basket of fruits, like Fruit Box & Company, Falhari, IGP, etc.

Dome and Queen Electric Kettles

The Dome and Queen Electric Kettles by Häfele not only looks impressive on your kitchen countertops but are also extremely quick and efficient. Both the models come with a temperature display slot for you to ensure that the water boils at the precise temperature as per your liking. Together with having a high capacity to heat water, these kettles come with removable limescale filters for easy cleaning. The Stainless-Steel body, inner water level markings, non-drip spout and sleek handle make the kettles extremely easy to use and durable.

SastaSundar.com’s Happy Box

SastaSundar.com’s Happy Box is a thoughtfully designed gift box containing products that spread Health & Happiness. From letting you create your own template to uploading images to penning down your own messages, SastaSundar assists you to rediscover traditional gifting for your loved ones! There are four variants of the Happy Box with attractive price options: Happy Diwali Treat Box (Rs. 500/-), Happy Diwali Delight Box (Rs. 750/-), Happy Diwali Carnival Box (Rs. 1000/-) & Happy Diwali Party Box (Rs. 1500/-). Each boxes contains 4 packets of varied and premium dry fruits. The prices vary as per the pack sizes.

Olena



Olena, a clean plant-based nutrition brand for women's wellness has curated a special beauty box for this festive season that will help your loved one’s embrace beauty from within. The beauty box consists of plant-based Biotin and Collagen Builder. Both these products are the one in all solution for a great skin and hair.

PeeBuddy Disposable Toilet Seat Covers

Health and Hygiene are essential in this pandemic and PeeBuddy Disposable Toilet Seat Covers are just for that. These paper-based covers allow you to use unfriendly toilets without any worries of catching an infection.

SkinWorks

This Diwali beautify your skin and stay hydrated with SkinWorks premium Diwali personalized skincare hamper. You can select the items according to your skin type and build your box of happiness. Their range includes Green Tea Face Mask, Charcoal Face Mask, Orange and Almond scrub and much more.

Anti-Pollution Face Mask

BodyGuard N95 + PM2.5 Anti-Pollution Face Mask with Valve and Activated Carbon provides reliable respiratory protection. It employs six layers of quality filters to effectively protect you from dust, odour, pollen, toxins and PM2.5 particles. This makes for a thoughtful gift this season.

BodyGuard Multipurpose Alcohol Based Disinfectant Spray

Another product that makes for valuable gifting is BodyGuard Disinfectant Spray. This disinfectant spray, which kills 99.9% of germs and offers multi-protection from disease-causing bacteria and is effective on a diverse range of surfaces-both soft and hard. There’s also BodyGuard Anti-Bacterial Sanitizing Wipes, Alcohol-Free and Bodyguard Hand Sanitizer.

Arttd'inox

Arttd'inox, a premium home lifestyle brand have recently announced the launch of their special gifting range that includes Scalo Metal Mirror with Frame, Royal Greek Cushion Covers, Hora Metal Golden Table Lamp with White Shade, Screen Print Multicolored Double Bed Jaipuri Kantha Bed Cover and more. They have also announced the Gift Of Hope Festive Sale with upto 50% off on the entire range.

Airtamer

Airtamer, a high-performance rechargeable personal air purifier, can be a perfect gift for those who need to travel during this pandemic. It is the only personal air purifier to be tested on viruses and has been lab-tested at various internationally recognized and independent laboratories. This gadget can add another layer in your safety when you travel. The genius device that can kill 99% of an airborne virus.

Breo



Increased screen time is affecting our eyes directly and Breo ISee4 is here to provide that much-needed relief. Breo ISee4 a Wireless Digital Eye Massager with Heat Compression and Assuasive Music, is a gadget that fits right into your lifestyle without any qualms. It is purposefully designed to massage the muscles around the eyes.

Oakmist mini

Oakmist mini is explicitly designed for the sanitization needs of the Indian households during this pandemic and makes for a perfect gift. It uses a high precision ultrasonic sensor to detect the hands to spray a mist of hand sanitizer. Oakmist mini has a capacity of around 1200 ml and works with any liquid sanitizer based on IPA (Isopropyl Alcohol) or Ethanol. This wifi-enabled automatic hand sanitizer also comes with an app that can customize the device as per the users need.

Amazon Smart Plug

This is for those working from home. Amazon smart plug can add voice control to your appliances and help you automate appliances in your house. By using the plug, you can schedule lights, ac, fans, and many other appliances to turn on and off automatically or control them remotely when you're away. Simple to set up and use can power your whole house through your voice. A step towards a smart home, the plug can be set up in minutes and controlled through the Alexa app. As the name suggests, the device can be bought on amazon.

Purecise

Show that health and immunity are of utmost priority with Purecise, a 100% natural Vegan brand. It has come up with its finest innovative dietary supplements Immunity Bundle. The bundle comprises 9 essential products like Ashwa-Pure, Aloe-Pure, Omega Pure, Immune Pure, RB- Pure, Sendha Pure, D-Pure, Pure Blue Pea Green Tea and Alkaline – Pure, consumption of which is sure to boost your immunity and help you lead a healthy lifestyle.

Rocketbook

No more clutter of papers or scrolling through old notepads to find that note that you wrote in a meeting months ago. Rocketbook will substitute the chaos that paper brings in your life. Rocketbook- a smart notebook of the future is not only reusable; it also saves your notes to whichever drive it is linked to. No more wasting paper - this environmentally-friendly notebook can be used endlessly. It Works with any pen, marker, or highlighter from the Pilot Frixion line and comes with a pen. The ink on any of the 32 pages the notebook contains can be wiped with a damp cloth. The device can be purchased on amazon.

Livpure RO

Gift clean and healthy drinking water options. Livpure RO - A frontrunner in delivering healthy and sustainable living has recently launched world's 1st Water Purifier with 70% water recovery. Perfect for eco-friendly gifting options this will save around 20,000 liters of water per household per year, thereby contributing in a big way in conserving water in India and across many countries in the world.

Plastic-free cutlery

This gift can come handy for the homemaker. Cutlery set comes in use when you have to host a Diwali party. From deciding the guest list, serving food in glass/borosil plate may become a heavy task since people often tend to overlook the volume of plastic waste that is generated through one-time use cutlery. By gifting eco-friendly cutlery, you lessen the burden of plastic waste and take care of the environment. Price range starting from around Rs. 200/-.

Eco-friendly air Purifier:

Non-electric air purifiers are budget-friendly that you can buy for your homes or gift someone without worrying about your electricity bill going too high. You can opt from these popular sustainable air purifiers which are easily available in the market. To name a few Oxypure, Eco Nation, Breathe Fresh Vayu Natural Activated Charcoal Air Purifying Bag, etc.

Sustainable masks

If you wish to make your Diwali gifts trendy yet timeless, sustainable and personalised accessories like face masks, which is the need of the hour, might be your best bet. You can opt from brands like Vistaprint which provides personalised face masks and personalised cotton hand gloves where you can add a design of your choice. It is cost-effective, washable and reusable.

Ayurvedic Mattress

Gift good sleep to your loved ones. Deep sleep and REM sleep have been deemed as important towards good health as nutritious food and exercise. More specifically, restful sleep can improve concentration, maximize athletic performance, improve immunity, and lead to better heart health, among other benefits. This Diwali gift mattress enriched with the secrets of Ayurveda to cool gel memory foam pillows from Livpure, a frontrunner in delivering healthy and sustainable living products in India. Livpure offers a COD option, 100 nights risk-free trial, a 1-year warranty on each product, and free shipping.

Plix Immunity

Gift your loved ones good health this festive season with Plix Immunity gift box. Their carefully curated box of greens, antioxidants, proteins and apple cider vinegar wholefood multivitamins boosts immunity and nourishes the body.

Indian Chai Company

Indian Chai Company, a premium startup tea brand have recently announced the launch of a rare line of exotic and healthy tea products. The products are available in flavours like Turmeric Citrus, Berries Jungle, Immunity Tea, Bombay Cutting, Weight Loss Tea, and Chai20. The products of Indian Chai Company are available in tetra packs of 100 grams and 250 grams.

Binge Baefikar

Binge Baefikar is offering a wide array of sweet dishes and dry fruit platter for the foodies who also are concerned over their weight. As the name of Binge Baefikar suggests, it offers tasty, sweet platter without an iota of sugar, dairy ingredients. Some items are vegan and gluten-free and full of healthy ingredients like oats, dry fruits.

Fresh India Organics

Fresh India Organics, the company that offers premium, high-quality organic produce, has curated a Diwali hamper that is perfect for gifting, or for indulging in, oneself. Each basket includes organic apples (green and red), custard apple, papaya, muskmelon, oranges, elaichi bananas, pears to list a few.



Maharishi Ayurveda

Maharishi Ayurveda’s organic products make for the most thoughtful gift this Diwali. Choose from AyurDefence-AV, Dosha Balancing Tea Combo, Vata Tea, Pitta Tea and Kapha Tea and make the festival happier for the loved ones.

Noraa

Show your girlfriends that you care for them and their health. Noraa is a revolutionary organic feminine hygiene brand that is introducing sustainable and organic alternatives to existing feminine hygiene products in the Indian market.



Nourish Organics

All of it is 100% natural and free of processed sugar, preservatives, genetically-modified foods, trans-fats, or artificial flavour. The line of granola, muesli, cookies, crackers, and bars makes for a creative Diwali hamper that your loved ones can even store to consume later. The festive boxes offer a selection of treats—brown rice snacks, amaranth cookies, onion poha, honey roasted almonds— along with a stainless steel diya.



Miscellaneous

Instax

Do not forget to discover the joy of giving with Fujifilm’s specially curated gifting guide for the festive celebrations. Take a look at the now discounted camera’s available on Amazon and Flipkart and don’t forget to #InstaxYourCelebrations this season. Also, check out Fujifilm India’s ‘Gift Happiness, Gift an Instax’ digital film to discover the spark and the joy these cameras can add to your celebrations.

Ferns N Petals

During this unprecedented time of the pandemic, indoor plants are the best gift to express love and concern to the dear ones. The beautifully handcrafted planters will not only enhance the décor of the house but refreshen it too. This Diwali, Ferns N Petals is offering 400+ variety of indoor plants in different types of designer pots, alongside other gifting options.