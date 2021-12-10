Canvas of nameless lives

KOCHI: The story begins in a convent on an eerie night. A nun leaves the convent with her bag. A man calls her phone occasionally, and he reminds her, albeit humorously, about the first sin she is about to commit. Christened Magdalene Mariyam, the short film by Arun Pandari is a discussion about freedom. It builds on a controversial angle — the biological needs of nuns who live a life of celibacy. Through the movie, he throws open the vast canvas of experience and freedom life offers to the lead character, a runaway nun.

Directed and written by Arun — a movie fanatic who says his life revolves around cinema — the project has been in the pipeline for around three years. The film speaks for those who were caught in the crossfires of norms set by society.

The movie finds its inspiration from real-life events. Arun interacted with nuns, delving into pressing questions about the biological needs of women who enter nunhood. “I understand that when people join out of a divine calling, they have their reasons. But there are many who are forced to join the system due to family compulsions. They are forced to suppress their physical needs and remain celibate for the rest of their lives, which is not always fair,” he says.

The movie follows the story of a nun who was lured by a man to indulge in a sexual relationship. After she flees the convent, she faces many experiences. Her yearning to become a mother and have a family takes over. But when she reaches the location, she gets stood up by the man. She decides to catch a ride back to the convent but is overwhelmed by thoughts and emotions. Once she reaches the convent gate, her phone rings again.

The short ends on a cliffhanger, leaving viewers to put themselves in the nun’s shoes and think of life ahead. Arun, who has done two short movies before this, is a self-taught filmmaker. “I have never assisted in films. I do not take assistants either. Everyone has to find their own way. For me, filmmaking is all about experimentation,” says Arun.

His movies are filled with theatrical elements. Also, his characters are never named. “I want the audience to see themselves in my characters. That is why they are nameless,” says Arun, who wants to keep making movies. Magdalene Mariyam will be screened for the public on Sunday at Lenin Cinemas, KSRTC complex, Thampanoor, Thiruvananthapuram at 9:30 am.

Screenplay and dialogue: Sreekanth S

Director of photography: Midhun Neyyattinkara

Editing and DI: RJ Creations

Music: Nithin Noble

Chief associate director: is V G Amal

Art: Shiji Kalamandir

Cast: Jiji Kalamandir, N S Thara, Joby J S, Akhil Viswanath.