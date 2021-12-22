Afghani silver lining

KOCHI: The love for antique silver jewellery is quite high among today’s fashionistas. They are classic, and multipurpose, going perfectly well with sarees and casual wear. The bold, elegant and sophisticated designs blends with any look or occasion. Thiruvananthapuram-based fashion entrepreneur Akshaya M Rajee’s online accessories and clothing outlet Desically Ethnic has something for the vintage silver jewellery lovers.

Her new line of trendy chunky statement Kutchi Jewellery titled Urban Chronicles has refurbished real antique oxidised silver jewellery made from coins and ornament remains sourced from the tribes in Afghanistan. The bespoke crafted silver jewellery collections with necklaces, earrings and bangles are a good choice to flaunt a chic look for this festive season.

For those who are in love with heavy and complex statement jewellery pieces, the jhumkas, chokers with glasswork or coins, vintage necklaces made using stones or broken coloured glasses and bangles lined up in the Kutchi Afghani jewellery collection is a great pick. According to Akshaya, the collection is designed to blend the new and old worlds of fashion. “I hope it will beautify the urban woman no matter what her body shape or skin tone. Kutchi designs will help her stand out in a crowd. We collect the titbits from the various tribes in Afghanistan which have now become a difficult task due to political tensions. These pieces are from their antique jewellery collections which have a life span of around two to three decades,” explains Akshaya. The tribal Kutchi jewellery is quite popular among celebrities even in Bollywood. This inspired Akshaya to bring it down to Kerala. “These are travel-friendly too because you only need to carry a piece or two that will go with any of your attires. They can even be matched with kasav or silk saree,” says Akshaya.

Another timeless collection featured by the label is their gold-dipped silver jewellery which comes in signature motifs like the parrot, mango and peacocks in necklaces, bracelets, bangles and earrings. “I am supported by my husband Jai Subramaniam with the venture. Our inspiration for all these collections comes from nature,” adds Akshaya.

@desicallyethnic on Instagram Pan-Kerala delivery