A pragmatic gift-giver usually upstages a splurge thrift one, and so, this February, whether you’re planning to buy for your partner, your BFF, your gal-antine squad or for yourself, go for utilitarian, handy picks which are not just fancy but totally useful. You can go for high street designer choices, self-love buys, wellness essentials, some chic bling or even something artisanal or pocket-friendly. Here’s a list of things to give you a head start:

Shi Fashion

City-based jewellery house Shi Fashion has come up with the Kiss of Love collection that features chic, wearable pearl necklaces, statement bracelets, earrings crafted in sterling Silver and semi-precious stones, Swarovski finger rings and eclectic studs cushioned with rubies and emeralds.

Price on request.

Available at 3B Ashok Towers, 11A Palm Avenue, Kolkata 700019

MyGlamm

MyGlamm Ultimatte is a new long stay, glide-on matte lipstick, designed with smooth creamy formula that is enriched with moisturising, hyaluronic filling spheres and silicon butter that nourish and reduce the appearance of lines on the lips while providing a flawless matte finish. Plus, the label has also introduced the MyGlamm POSE HD Foundation Stick; it’s like an instant skin filter, with a highly pigmented creamy formula of shea butter, jojoba oil and vitamin E, it hydrates, nourishes and protects against free radical damage.

Price: Rs 599 onwards

Available online

Jaipur Watch Company

The Envika collection by Jaipur Watch Company has an array of timepieces studded with handpicked Swarovski crystals, a rotating dial that includes spinning leopard/butterfly shape right at the center, a rose gold dial with bright red and white crystal constellation flanked by free-floating red crystals, a rose gold watch studded with pink and white crystals placed between floral line patterns, and a lot more.

Price: INR 18, 000

Available online

The Tribe Concepts

The Tribe Concepts has a line of Ayurvedic gift boxes which are great for wellness and skincare enthusiasts. The Amara Bath Essentials box, for instance, features oils and cleansers made with revitalising herbs and precious Ayurvedic ingredients for healthy hair and skin, whereas the Niyama Essentials box make for great starter packs.

Rs 2,099

Available online

The Rug Republic

If you’re starting a new home, explore The Rug Republic’s sustainable rugs, poufs and adorable cushions and stools. The Sewells stool, for example, is a glamorous pick made with plush faux leather combined with recycled eucalyptus wood and is available in Grey, Taupe and Ivory faux options. While the Adono Pouf is traced with vibrant stitching and colorful fringe tassels.

Rs 1,900

Available online

Kalyan Jewellers

Kalyan Jewellers has a new limited edition line that comprises of exquisitely crafted laser cut pendants studded with diamonds and rubies on delicate chains and adjustable bracelets studded with precious stones , and a wide range of finely crafted exquisite jewellery with refreshing designs crafted in 18K gold. Kalyan Jewellers has also announced flat 10% off on diamond jewellery across the jewellery brand’s showrooms in India February 15, 2021.

Price on request

Lune

Luxury jewellery label Lune has come up with the limited release capsule line, the Dona Paula heart series, that has been inspired by a popular love story in local Goan folklore. Our favourite pick from the line? This solid cast 925 sterling silver bubble heart pendant charm hangs on a wispy plain chain, and has been handmade in Jaipur.

Rs 4,500 onwards

Available online

Isak

Move over Calvin Klein and YSL, and pick something homegrown if you’re considering gifting fragrances this V-Day. The award-winning artisanal fragrance label Isak has a line of handcrafted, cosmopolitan blends made of homegrown, indigenous fauna, and some global staples like bergamot, lavender and amber. You can also go for a ‘Make Your Own Perfume’ kit that is essentially a lab-in-a-box featuring 12, ingredients/bases along with an ISAK Lab Workbook with notes and formula sheets.

Price: Rs 2,700 onwards

Available online

Sweetish House Mafia

Bollywood’s favourite cookie store has finally arrived in Kolkata, and the brand has come up with a Valentine’s Day hamper featuring Nutella Sea Salt Cookies, Red Velvet Cookies, a Cookie Slab, Chocolate Hazelnut Biscotti, a Double Chocolate Chip Pound Cake and a lot more.

Price: Rs 1,800

Bare Anatomy

Bare Anatomy has a 3-step personalised skincare range kit including a Deep Pore Cleansing Face Wash, Intense Hydrating Moisturizer and Overnight Restorative Night Cream, made with high-grade botanical ingredients such as Salicylic Acid, Hyaluronic Acid, Resorcinol, Peptides, Fruit Enzymes and Lactic Acid, to suit varied Indian skin types, ranging from oily, normal to dry.

Price: Rs 2,250

Available online

Wandering Roots

Explore conscious gifting with curated green baskets by Wandering Roots. From kalanchoe flowers to baby syngonium to spider plants, you can pick a range of potted plants. If you’re making your own basket, considering adding a Feng Shui-friendly lucky bamboo or low-maintenance snake plant in a chic planter.

For details call +91 98312 42389 or DM their Instagram page wanderingroots.tgl

Outhouse Jewellery

Outhouse Jewellery’s new line of chic OH V Birdy Phone Bag and AirPods Case are handcrafted consciously with PeTA approved vegan leather with Outhouse’s House Monogram handcrafted to gleaming perfection in a 22K Finish. These could be great gifts for your BFFs or your fashionista sibling.

Price: Rs 15,500 onwards

Available online

The Gallery Store

The Gallery Store, located on the second floor of Kolkata Centre for Creativity has a specially designed range of gifts this Valentine’s Day, like ceramic coffee mug sets, merino wool stole, handcrafted glass candle stand, silk pocket squares, and many more pocket-friendly picks.

Price: Rs 1,200

Available at The Gallery Store, 1 st Floor at Kolkata Centre for Creativity 777 Anandapur, E.M.

Bypass, Kolkata 700107

Call at 9748400011 for doorstep delivery

Smoor Chocolates

Gourmet chocolate label Smoor has a special line of dessert boxes for Valentine’s Day; from 12-piece heart shaped couverture chocolates, to elaborate chocolate bouquets, heart shaped red velvet cake, hot chocolate gift box, raspberry marquise, to macaron boxes, the series has it all.

Price: Rs 475 onwards

Available online

Tea Trunk

Goa-based artisanal tea brand Tea Trunk has a very useful Love is Healthy gift box featuring a range of all-natural floral teas for the tea lovers in your life. The box also doubles up as a care package as it features a lavender aromatherapy candle made from all-natural soy wax, and a yummy Matcha Swirl chocolate bar and lavender buds and rose petals.

Price: Rs 1,400

Eurumme

Handcrafted minimal jewellery brand Eurumme’s Rewind collection is all the rage on Instagram. It features some stackable rings, mismatched chain earrings, coil hoops, gold-toned flat link chains, bucket earrings, gold flower studs and a lot more.

Price: Rs 1,000 onwards

Details available online