If you think a lot of effort goes behind the dapper look and the great body that actor Raaj Singh Arora possesses, you are grossly wrong. The good-looking Punjabi actor, who was seen in Torbaaz alongside Sanjay Dutt, that released on Netflix recently, hates going to the gym and believes in being happy and stress-free. We got a peek into his daily routine to get a glimpse of his lifestyle and Raaj happily obliged. Excerpts:

Tell us about your role in Torbaaz?

Torbaaz is the story of one man who rises above his personal tragedy and decides to take matters in his own hands. The makers were looking for somebody who could play the role of a cricket coach. The director, Girish Malik, auditioned me and finally cast me to play a Sardar cricket coach.

How was it working with Sanjay Dutt?

Most of my scenes in the movie are with Sanjay. Shooting with him was a great learning experience. He had helped me a lot. The shoot took place in Kyrgyzstan under extreme temperature variations and strong winds led to body aches. During one of those extreme days, it was Sanjay who taught me tricks to beat the cold. Also, he loves children and shares amazing chemistry with them.

Raaj Singh Arora

What are your other upcoming web or film projects?

I will resume filming for a South Indian film this February. Most of the shooting will take place in foreign locales, and hence we are waiting for the restrictions to ease in those countries and also for the flights to start on a regular basis.

What’s your diet and fitness regimen?

My fitness regimen is basically eating healthy. I am very conscious of what I eat and the portions that I eat. Like a true Punjabi, my comfort food is saag and makki di roti. I can eat it anytime.

Raaj Singh Arora

I do not go to the gym at all. I do floor exercises. Even during the lockdown, I could maintain my fitness since I did all my floor exercises and bodyweight exercises regularly. The building I live in has pull-up bars and parallel bars, and I use them rigorously. I do pull-ups, push-ups, sit-ups and I am a good long-distance runner.

Health shot you swear by?

Carrot and beetroot juice.

Your fashion choices?

It’s very British. I like tweed coats, suits and blazers for formal dos. But otherwise, I am a T-shirt and jeans guy.

What are the things you always carry?

My wallet, phone, watch and my smile.

Do you follow any hair and skincare regimen?

There is no specific regimen that I follow. I just wash my face five times a day and I make sure to moisturise it before going to bed. For hair, I make sure to use a serum on a regular basis.

What are your hobbies?

I like poetry. I love bungee jumping and have done it for over 120 times. I also like trekking a lot.

