Bhopal’s Noor-Us-Sabah Palace joins The Unbound Collection by Hyatt 

The Noor-Us-Sabah Palace which is one of Bhopal’s oldest and most coveted hotels will undergo substantial renovations to join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt as a 60-room heritage hotel, according to sources. The heritage property is anticipated to open in 2025.

Dhruva Rathore, Vice President of Development, India & Southwest Asia, Hyatt was quoted saying, “Introducing Hyatt’s brands across India has been a priority for us. The Noor-Us-Sabah Palace’s rich nawabi heritage makes it a perfect addition to The Unbound Collection by Hyatt portfolio. This collection of independent hotels has seen great momentum across the globe, as each property invites guests to experience distinct culture and history, and we look forward to expanding The Unbound Collection by Hyatt footprint throughout the sub-continent (sic).”

Reports added that the hotel will be completely renovated to bring alive the history and legacy of the Nawab’s royal residence through its interior design, and its storied past will be harnessed to deliver unique and authentic experiences. The 18 acres palace was originally built as a royal residence in the 1920s by Bhopal’s erstwhile ruler, Begum Sultan Jehan. It was subsequently converted into a hotel in 1998.

According to sources, the hotel will also provide a unique location for weddings and events, in addition to catering to premium business and leisure travellers. The property is situated in one of Bhopal’s most affluent neighbourhoods and offers a commanding view of the Upper Lake — one of the largest artificial lakes in the nation.

Sikandar Hafiz Khan, Chairman — Reliable Group, which owns Noor-Us-Sabah Palace told media sources, “We are delighted to work alongside Hyatt for the first hotel in India within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt portfolio. In the last 25 years, Noor-Us-Sabah has successfully established itself as an exemplary destination for those seeking a comfortable stay and delightful food, all in the environs of a historical palace. Bhopal’s heritage and history find resonance in its palaces, architecture, and culinary offerings and have always found favour amongst both Indian and international tourists (sic).”



The Unbound Collection by Hyatt is a collection of distinctive properties. Each property embodies the uniqueness of its location. According to reports, once open, the Noor-Us-Sabah Palace is expected to join 30 hotels within the collection globally, which includes properties like Carmel Valley Ranch in Carmel, California, Jinmao Hotel Lijang in Lijang, China, and Párisi Udvar Hotel in Budapest, among others.