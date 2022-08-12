Bonds that will last: A look at power siblings on Raksha Bandhan

There’s no denying that a dynamic brother-sister duo leaves no heads unturned and we are lucky to have a bountiful of ‘power siblings’ all around us. This Raksha Bandhan, we take a look at some of the most famous siblings in the country:

Zoya and Farhan Akhtar

One of Bollywood’s most talented brother-sister teams, without question, is Zoya and Farhan Akhtar. Farhan made his directorial debut with the coming-of-age movie Dil Chahta Hai and followed it with his acting debut with Rock On! in 2008. In 2009, Zoya made her directorial debut with the film Luck By Chance and had previously worked with her brother on his films Dil Chahta Hai and Lakshya. According to media reports, the two have collaborated on seven films, including Zoya’s most successful film titled Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, with Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol. They have established a name for themselves in the film industry, and have often appeared on interviews and chat shows together, where they spoke about their formative years as well as the strong bond that they share. They are the children of poet-lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar and screenwriter Honey Irani.



Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail Khan

The trio of siblings, aka the Khan’s need no introduction. However, a recent revelation by Arbaaz demonstrated that the relationship between the brothers goes far deeper than what most people would assume it to be. Arbaaz claimed in an interview with the media that the three brothers are, “willing to die for one another because of their intense love for one another.” He added that even though they don’t meddle in one another’s personal affairs, they stand by each other in times of distress.

Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani

It wouldn’t be far-fetched to call the Ambani siblings India’s treasure trove — Isha, Akash, and Anant all hold important roles within their father Mukesh Ambani’s company, Reliance Industries Ltd. They have been carefully positioned in different leadership roles in order to grow, adapt and take over, as reported by media sources. Isha may be an heiress, but she is steadily proving to the business world that she is more than capable of leading Reliance to new heights. She has reportedly been referred to as the, “force behind Reliance Jio,” the company’s telecom division. Akash joined the family business in 2014, the same year his sister did and was recently promoted to Chairman of Reliance Jio, following his active involvement in developing the company for many years as a board member. The youngest of the Ambani children, Anant, has recently stepped up and assumed several responsibilities in the family business. A Brown University graduate, the young scion is focussing his energies on the conglomerate’s new energy business, a key area of investment for the Ambani’s. Isha, Akash, and Anant are all currently serving as board members of Reliance Industries. Beyond all of their professional accomplishments, the trio of siblings are frequently in the headlines for the love, care, and bond they share with one another.



Anchit and Adwaita Nayar

The brains behind the beauty and fashion e-commerce platform, Nykaa, twins Anchit and Adwaita Nayar have followed in the footsteps of their mother Falguni Nayar. Adwaita reportedly spent a great deal of time travelling around tier 2 and tier 3 cities in India when she was in charge of retail and firmly believes that this is where she gained some of her most valuable customer insights. After working at Morgan Stanley in New York for nearly seven years, her twin brother Anchit returned to India. He joined Nykaa in 2018 to oversee the retail division. By this point, Adwaita had established around 20 locations across India at a time when the online market was expanding. Once Anchit took over the retail operation, it expanded within a period of two years to 60 to 70 locations. Media sources have reported that the two siblings have a traditional brother-sister relationship, which includes little sibling fights accompanied by a bountiful of love, support, and caring.

Hardik and Krunal Pandya

Hardik Pandya plays for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League and Baroda in local competition (IPL). He is a right-handed, right-arm fast-medium bowler and all-rounder. Krunal Pandya, his older brother, is also a cricketer. All-rounder Krunal bats left-handed and bowls a slow left-arm orthodox delivery. He competes for Mumbai Indians in the IPL and Baroda in domestic cricket. In November 2018, he made his debut for the Indian cricket team. The two brothers are incredibly close, with Krunal revealing in a recent interview how the sport never affected their relationship. He said, “we never practice together because we quarrel a lot because he never accepts whenever he gets out. He’ll even defy the third umpire saying: you don’t know anything.” He added that they support each other and will continue to do so in the years to come.

Geeta and Babita Phogat

The Bollywood film Dangal, starring Aamir Khan immortalised the narrative of the Phogat sisters, Geeta and Babita. Over the past ten years, the Indian wrestling team has won several medals at international wrestling tournaments. The Phogat sisters made it possible for Indian wrestlers, especially women wrestlers, to dream of triumphing on the international stage. Geeta and Babita’s fathers Mahavir Singh Phogat began a revolution among Indian women wrestlers. The two sisters share a uniquely close relationship that has seen them through tough moments and happy ones.