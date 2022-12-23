From labyrinthine bazaars to crumbling havelis, The Purple Turtles on making unique home decor

The Purple Turtles is one of the most eclectic brands working with various local vendors to create unique home décor and their products are testament to the finest craftsmanship. From handcrafted sculptures, heritage paintings, timeless furniture, eclectic lighting, and décor to gifting for every occasion, the brand has a wide range of products to choose from.

“We design with freedom and source with responsibility, all for the love of collecting, curating, and creating. We are conscious of sourcing locally. We have been working closely with a lot of craft clusters and artisans. We do not mass produce our products and all our products are sourced from across India and

handcrafted by local artisans. Our designers work in coherence with artisans to create unique designs while keeping the essence of the art alive. We are making a conscious effort to make Indian art and handcrafted décor accessible to people and to give them unique pieces with which they can create spaces that reflect their own style,” explains Radeesh Rathnakar Shetty, founder and director, The Purple Turtles.

Handpicked from labyrinthine bazaars, crumbling havelis, quirky studios and local craftsmen, all their products have a unique story to them. “We restore and repurpose a great deal of products. For example, you may find an old haveli window upcycled to be used as a dining table or repurposed as a mirror. The products that we curate are handcrafted by Indian artisans and the materials used are sourced locally,” avers Shetty. They intend to work more closely with craftsmen from across India and offer them a chance to showcase their work. They also intend to incorporate local art and craft into corporate and hospitality projects and bring visibility to Indian art.