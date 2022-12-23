Prateek Sabharwal of Escape by Creatomy on why sustainability is essential

Escape aims to usher in a new age of Indian furniture. One that is meticulously detailed, technologically forward and beyond the mundane. All while being very respectful of the traditional Indian crafts and creating a platform to allow our crafts to take centre stage. “Among the many industries that have taken measures to protect the environment, furniture stands out as one of the most important products. Sustainability is essential in many aspects of the process, ranging from using FSC-certified wood to finishing a complete furniture line with the utmost thought of keeping it all environmentally friendly,” says Prateek Sabharwal, Founder, Escape by Creatomy.

At Creatomy, the focus is on minimising environmental impact and on moving towards greener production. Their key goal is to make the best use of most of our resources by creating various products and by reusing the surplus materials in other product categories as well, resulting in minimal wastage. “Here, at our manufacturing unit, we hold elaborate hardware and the required software to plan and execute the entire process to minimise wastage holding up sustainability. We produce high-quality furniture with a timeless design that can be passed down many generations. Natural wood being our most used material not only dispenses with harmful substances but also has a positive effect on the

indoor climate in your home,” adds Sabharwal.

Escape is conscious at every stage of their design process and employs almost 100 artisans. The team is also obsessed with using every inch of their raw material. “We are constantly designing using our offcuts and that helps us create interesting objects that help us contribute towards the education of our

little partners,” says Sabharwal.