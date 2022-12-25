Wish you a cheery Christmas: Check out these cool table settings to keep up the merry mood

Christmas Day is here. Time to talk table settings. But this time, how about going traditional with a twist? Like a bold multi-hued scheme with plenty of personalities? Think pink or rhapsodise in blue? Even if you prefer classic red, find out how you can do it differently. This is why we’ve scoured the net for unusual ideas to help you create the most unique tablescapes for an unforgettable meal. Read on to find out more.

Go Big on Baubles

Christmas isn’t Christmas without baubles, so don’t just leave them hanging on the tree. Keep some for your table as well, and make sure to pick eye-catching ones in colours that match your crockery. You can do any colour scheme you wish or try out the one here. A vibrant jewel-toned bauble centrepiece all along the middle sets off a deep blue tablecloth, pale blue plates and olive green napkins tied with teal ribbons.

Al Fresco Fun

If you have coloured glassware, tableware or home décor that you use year-round, taking the colourful Christmas route is also a great way to utilise what you already have at home. Adding a few festive touches in matching tones will feel even more cohesive. This setting is especially more fun for a casual al fresco Christmas brunch in your garden. Multi-colour placemats, cushions, flowers and buntings complete the pretty picture.

Classic Meets Contemporary

This one is traditional yet trendy, and gives off a bright modern aesthetic. Lay out your best white tablecloth with your best white plates. Then, place some mirror panels on the centre, pile up as many crystal candle holders as you can with tall red candles. In the end, hang some red and silver baubles from the ceiling fan for that extra sparkle. Fuss-free yet formal.

Mix Red Patterns

This Christmas brunch table is easier to create than it looks. Use a printed tablecloth as your starting point (this one’s a kalamkari, you can go with any pattern). Layer it with red and white plates and tartan napkins. The floral centrepiece is a simple carnation bunch along with white tea lights placed inside brass glasses. Finish off with red candy in glass bowls.

Monochrome Magic

Black and white is already a classic combo, but with touches of red and glimmers of green, the result is sheer drama. Like in this setting, which mixes a formal black tablecloth with a casual black and white gingham runner. The centrepiece is a bunch of red roses with green ferns. All of which set off the pure white plates, dressed with checked napkins tied with red ribbons and green ferns, to perfection.